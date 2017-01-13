Cuban VP receives his North Korean counterpart

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuban Vice-President Salvador Valdes Mesa received Thursday afternoon his counterpart from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Choe Ryong Hae, who is in Cuba on a working visit.

During the meeting the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relations and their future, highlighting the bonds of friendship between the two peoples, governments and parties.

The North Korean VP was accompanied by the Foreign deputy Minister Sin Hong Chol and their ambassador to Cuba, Pak Chang Yul

On the Cuban side were present Foreign deputy Minister Rogelio Sierra and officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry