- Cuban First VP: Nicaragua can always count on Cuba´s support
- Cuban freestyle wrestler Valdes wins his match in finale of Bundesliga
- Defending champion takes lead 3-2 in Cuban baseball semi-finals
- Granma beat Matanzas 11-3 in baseball semi-finals
- Cuban Council of State appoints new Minister of Interior
Cuban Council of State appoints new Minister of Interior
Share
HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) The Cuban Council of State, on the proposal made by its President Raul Castro, Vice Admiral Julio Cesar Gandarilla to the post of Interior Minister, replacing two-star General Carlos Fernandez Godin, who died on Friday at the age of 78.
Vice Admiral Gandarilla, member of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, was the deputy Minister since 2015, and served as head of the department of counter-intelligence for 16 years.