Cuban Council of State appoints new Minister of Interior

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 10 (ACN) The Cuban Council of State, on the proposal made by its President Raul Castro, Vice Admiral Julio Cesar Gandarilla to the post of Interior Minister, replacing two-star General Carlos Fernandez Godin, who died on Friday at the age of 78.

Vice Admiral Gandarilla, member of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, was the deputy Minister since 2015, and served as head of the department of counter-intelligence for 16 years.