Tax season begins in Cuba

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (acn) The 2017 Campaign of Affidavit and Tax Payments begins today in Cuba, where about 200 000 Cubans will have to pay taxes on their personal income, including more than 170 000 self-employed workers.

As in previous editions, the current campaign also includes the payment of taxes on land transportation, ownership or possession of vessels, utilities and non-tax revenues.

Hence, owners of means of land transportation and boats, companies and mercantile companies, non-agricultural cooperatives, and natural persons of sugarcane sector and agricultural production cooperatives are also subject to the process.

According to sources from the National Tax Administration Office, the possibility of depositing the money in the mailboxes enabled in the municipal offices or sending it by registered mail is maintained, and the payment of taxes can be made through telebanking services (in Havana ) and ATM.

As a novelty, taxpayers can send a free message to number 8000, with the text ONAT, and receive information on the deadlines for the payment, benefits of the Office and other topics of interest.

The entire campaign will also be audited this year, a process that will be carried out simultaneously with the development of the exercise in the case of the tax documents of self-employed people.

The benefit of lowering five percent of the total amount for those who pay their taxes before February 28 continues in force.