Young Communist leader elected to the Cuban Council of State

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (acn) The Cuban Parliament elected 34-year Susely Morfa, leader of the Young Communist League, a new member of the country´s Council of State.



In submitting the proposal, the head of the candidacy commission head Ermela Garcia said that the action acknowledges the active role being played by the young people and their leaders in the new social and economic model of Cuban society. Morfa has led the youth communist organization since July this year.

Morfa was elected to the Council of State with 100 percent of all 564 votes. The Council of States with 31 members represents the Parliament in between sessions and implements its accords, along with other functions established by the Cuban Constitution.