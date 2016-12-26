Raul Castro send message of condolences to Russia

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (acn) Cuban President Raul Castro sent a message of condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the death of 92 people in a plane crash in the Black Sea, according to diplomatic sources.

The accident took the lives of the 64 members of the Russian Army Choir Alexandrov Ensemble, among other passengers and journalists form three TV stations.

In his message, Raul recalled the concerts offered by the Russian ensemble in Cuba in December 2014, which the Cuban people remember fondly.

The Cuban President, on behalf of the Cuban people and government, asked Putin to forward his condolences to the relatives of the victims of the tragic accident