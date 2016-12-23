Barbara Dane: the world lost one of its greatest masters, Fidel

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (acn) With Fidel Castro´s death, the world lost one of its greatest masters, declared the iconic singer of United States traditional and folk music, Barbara Dane, when receiving the condition of honorary member of the National Association of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym).

At Martinez Villena room, Dane lamented she had not arrived in Cuba to participate in the farewell honors to the Commander-in-Chief, who died in Havana this November 25 at the age of 90.

After receiving from the hands of Miguel Barnet, UNEAC president, that distinction by her artistic trajectory and her fidelity to Cuba and its Revolution, the almost nonagenarian artist emphasized that today the planet lives one of the most worrying situations that have ever existed.

She expressed her admiration for Cuban intellectuals and artists and said that since the triumph of 1959, this island became an example of culture for the whole world.

Kenia Serrano, president of the Cuban Friendship Institute, gave Barbara a diploma of recognition for the indeclinable friendship towards Cuba and for her fidelity to the cause this island represents.

Pablo Menéndez, son of Bárbara Dane and director of the group Mezcla, invited those present to the concert she will offer on December 28th at Casa de las Américas, where for the first time in Cuba she will be accompanied by American musicians with whom she has performed her most recent presentations in the United States.

The event was attended by Abel Prieto, Cuba´s Minister of Culture, American actor Danny Glover and numerous local artists and intellectuals such as singers Marta Campos, Heidy Igualada and Ángel Bonne.