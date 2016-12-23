Salvadorians send donation to Cuban victims of Hurricane Matthew

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (acn) Members of the Solidarity Committee with Cuba from the community of Santa Marta, Department of Cabañas, presented a donation to the Cuban embassy in El Salvador to send it to the victims of Hurricane Matthew.

According to Prensa Latina, a total of 1,800 dollars was raised, said Leonel Rivas, who is part of the Committee of that small canton, one of the poorest in the country and with a long tradition of struggle and sacrifice.

They carried out various initiatives such as the screening of Cuban films, set up an account and even organized a fundraising dinner to collaborate with the people who suffered the battering of Matthew.

The donation is also accompanied by a letter addressed to the Cuban people and government, in

which they thanked Fidel, who passed away last November 25, and his people by solidarity not only with El Salvador but worldwide.

Cuban ambassador, Iliana Fonseca, deeply thanked the solidarity gesture and stressed that in this affected area there is a joint work of the central and local governments and communities to get ahead and rebuild everything that Matthew totally or partially destroyed.

She pointed out that this money will undoubtedly contribute to this permanent process of restoration and reiterated her gratitude, on behalf of the affected people.