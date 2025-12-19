Cuban minister offers details of the new Science and Technology Act





HAVANA, Cuba, December 17 (ACN) Armando Rodríguez Batista, Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), appeared on TV to provide details about the thorough process of drafting the General Act on Science, Technology and Innovation, which will be presented to the National Assembly of People's Power.



Mr. Rodríguez praised the efforts of researchers, universities, innovation centers, businesspeople, and members of civil society who took part in the development of the legislation, now on its parliamentary stage after receiving input from deputies in nationwide debates.



Likewise, he remarked that 25 modifications resulting from these discussions were made to the bill, including the explicit mention of artificial intelligence and the creation of an ethics commission for related research to strengthen its legal framework, as well as improvements to the link between the national development strategy and sectoral and territorial strategies to make public policies all the more consistent.



The minister, who defined the bill as a tool to create opportunities rather than to prohibit, pointed out that the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP) is one of the key actors within the innovation system, as the proposed legislation seeks to ensure that research translates into production and tangible results for the country.