Havana to host International Energy Conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 20 (ACN) The 10th International Conference on Renewable Energy, Energy Saving and Energy Education (CIER 2023) begins its sessions tomorrow at the Tryp Habana Libre hotel, with a workshop on the electrification service in mobility and its knowledge.



The performance in those operations constitute the first conference of the meeting, informed exclusively to the Cuban News Agency PhD in science Joel Morales Salas, president of its Organizing Committee.



He added that the remaining ones will deal with the main results achieved by the researches of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Jose Antonio Echeverria Technological University of Havana.



The last one has to do with lubrication management and energy saving in the industry, carbon dioxide emissions by replacing fuel oil with solar energy, usefulness of the use of Renewable Energy Sources (REF) and possibilities of sea energy in waters near Cuba.



The use of the REFs and their future projection in the nation are the main objectives on the agenda of the specialists, who will meet until next Friday, including their efficient use and the search for others to increase them in their connection with the National Electric System, according to the program.



Morales Salas pointed out that the agenda contemplates REFs in their hybrid (integrated) systems and storage: wind, photovoltaic, solar, thermal, thermal, hydro, biomass, biogas, tidal, hydrogen, fuel cells and storage, isolated and connected to the national grid.



Likewise, its impact on local development and its policies, management, business and financing models, transportation and smart microgrids, as well as savings in combustion, boilers, flow machines and generation systems.



CIER 2023 includes an exhibition of products, services and research in the energy sector, both from the private and state sectors.