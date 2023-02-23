Cuban minister in Colombia for tourism conference





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca will attend today the opening of fair of the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (ANATO), on the last day of his visit to the South American country.



Malmierca and his delegation have been presenting the Cuban portfolio of foreign investment projects to the Colombian business community, with emphasis on the Biopharmaceutical sector, and met with the Colombian Federation of Cattle Breeders; the National Association of Entrepreneurs; ANALDES, a leading company in the timber industry; the Society of Farmers; the Colombian Agricultural Institute and the National Institute for the Surveillance of Medicines and Food (INVIMA).



Colombian businesspeople have stated their interest in selling staples like beef, steel and other supplies to Cuba, as well as in getting the Cuban vaccine GAVAC against ticks in cattle, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).



From January to September 2022, Colombian exports to Cuba totaled US$21.4 million, 23.6% more than in the same period of 2021.