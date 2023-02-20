Cuba condemns Israel's aggression against Syria





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 19 (ACN) Emilio Lozada, head of the Department of International Relations of the Communist Party of Cuba, described today's Israeli missile aggression against Damascus as a totally inhumane act at a time when Syria is struggling to recover from the earthquake of February 6.



On her end, deputy head of the U.S. Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Johana Tablada, condemned the attack that left at least five people dead and more than 15 wounded, and called it part of years-long aggressions against the Syrian population, the result, she said, of the impunity and double standards of Washington and other countries.



Israel attacked residential neighborhoods in Damascus as part of its systematic military actions against civilian targets such as homes, service centers, airports and harbors.



The new bombardments followed others recently launched by the Daesh terrorist organization that killed dozens of innocent civilians in eastern Homs governorate, according to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, which called to stop the Israeli attacks against the national territory and to force Tel Aviv to account for its criminal actions.