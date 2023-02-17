All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba Prepares Entrepreneurial Legislation



Havana, Feb 16 (ACN) A new Cuban entrepreneurial draft legislation will be submitted to discussions and approval by the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) in December this year.

Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil stressed the significance of the debates and consultations about the draft law in Cuba to enrich the original document before submitting it to the national parliament
.
The draft legislation considers the organization, decentralization, integration, patrimony of socialist state-run companies and their abilities to expand and associate with other companies.

Gil recalled the significance of state companies for Cuban economy as major contributor of goods and services and he explained that the new law would contribute to the performance of state companies.

