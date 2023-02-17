Cuba urges provision of funds to tackle climate change





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla called to start a fund to cope with losses and damages caused by climate change.



The Cuban minister referred to the recent alert issued by UNSG Antonio Guterres about the impact of sea level rise, which threatens almost 900 million people living in low-lying coastal areas—that is, one out of every 10 inhabitants of the planet—and urged immediate action to prevent such catastrophes.



Speaking at a ministerial debate of the UN's highest decision-making body on the implications of rising sea levels for international peace and security, Guterres said that if we do not act quickly, the world will face unthinkable consequences.



Sea levels will rise significantly, even if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, remarked Guterres, who warned of the risk of a mass exodus on a biblical scale.