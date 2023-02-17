Gesture of solidarity confirms historic ties between Cuba and Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla thanked the Russian people and government for a donation of 25,000 tons of wheat.



The official described the donation as a gesture of solidarity that confirms the historic ties of fraternity between Russia and Cuba.



The foreign minister accompanied his tweet with an image of the cargo reception ceremony, which took place Wednesday at Havana’s harbor and was attended by Ana Teresita González Fraga, Cuban first deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, and Andrei Guskov, ambassador of the Russian Federation to Cuba.