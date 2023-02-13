Vice president of Cuban parliament signs condolence book for earthquakes in Turkey and Syria





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 13 (ACN) Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, signed today the books of condolences at the embassies of Türkiye and Syria, in Havana, in memory of the victims of the earthquakes that took place on February 6.



The deputy ratified the support of the Cuban people to both countries for the damages and loss of lives caused by the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes on the Richter scale, as reported by the Parliament on Twitter.



Last Wednesday, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, visited the Turkish embassy to reiterate to the people and government of Türkiye the deep regret for the damage caused and Cuba's solidarity.



International media reported that the death toll in those nations as a result of the earthquakes amounted to 35,000 and more than 80,000 people were injured while rescue efforts continue seven days after the unfortunate event.