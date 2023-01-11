Cuba remembers Celia Sanchez 43 years after her death





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel evoked today the heroine Celia Sánchez Manduley, known as the most autochthonous flower of the Revolution, on the 43rd anniversary of her death.



The president highlighted Celia’s valuable tradition as the daring organizer of the landing of the yacht Granma (1956) and the first woman in the Rebel Army, a troop that carried out the war of national liberation until the revolutionary victory of 1959.



On his end, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero remarked that the heroine of the plains and the mountains was an exceptional woman that all Cubans loved as a major character of the nation's history and heritage, whereas other Cuban government and party leaders were loud in their praise of Celia, whom they described as a humble, sensitive and strong woman devoted to the ideas of Jose Marti and Fidel Castro.



Celia Esther de los Desamparados (1920-1980) was an early member of the 26th of July movement, founded by Fidel after the 1953 attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks in eastern Cuba. After the triumph of the Revolution, she held high positions and engaged in relevant works such as the creation of the Office of Historical Affairs of the Council of State, among other important tasks that she took up until she died of cancer on January 11, 1980.



About Celia, Fidel Castro said: "She was all about human qualities and concern for other people. Never, during or after the war, did she forget anyone; she was the godmother of all the old guerrillas".