Cuba recalls the legacy of Camilo Cienfuegos





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 28 (ACN) Sixty-three years after the physical loss of Camilo Cienfuegos, Cuba remembers him for his patriotism, tenacity, courage in combat and jovial personality, values that confirm the validity of his legacy as a revolutionary.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, called to continue the tradition of throwing flowers into the sea, as a tribute to the exemplary soldier and Commander.



On Twitter, the president stressed that Camilo Cienfuegos, who disappeared aboard a small plane on October 28, 1959, is a synthesis of loyalty, courage and Cuban citizenship.



A message from the president of the National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, published by the legislature on the same social network, highlights Camilo Cienfuegos' honesty, dedication to the Revolution and loyalty to the Homeland, which are a paradigm for generations of Cubans.



For his part, the Cuban prime minister, Manuel Marrero, said that the also called Hero of Yaguajay is and will always be remembered in Cuba.



To pay tribute to the Señor de la Vanguardia, the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the PCC, Roberto Morales Ojeda, also quoted the Commander in Chief, when he said: "Camilo's story takes on all its meaning, not only for what he did, not only for his heroic combative feats, but also for his ideas, for his concepts, for his deeply revolutionary purposes".



The official PCC Twitter account highlights that the validity of Camilo Cienfuegos' legacy defines for the Revolution the path to follow, with optimism and strength, no matter how difficult times may be.



Camilo Cienfuegos Gorriaran was born in the neighborhood of Lawton, in Havana, on February 6, 1932, and since he was very young he participated in strikes and demonstrations against the injustices of the tyrant Fulgencio Batista.



In 1956 he joined the expedition of the Granma yacht, prepared by Fidel Castro from Mexico, which upon its arrival in Cuba began the guerrilla war in the Sierra Maestra.



He stood out for his audacity in the vanguard of the Rebel Army, and his merits in combat allowed him to increase his rank until he reached, in April 1958, the rank of Commander.



In the last months of the revolutionary war, Camilo Cienfuegos led the invasion and rebel campaign in Las Villas, at the head of the Antonio Maceo Column No. 2, as did Commander Ernesto Che Guevara, with No. 8 Ciro Redondo.



After the triumph of the Revolution, his forces occupied on January 2, 1959 the Columbia Military Fortress in Havana, the main stronghold of the tyranny.



Camilo died tragically on October 28, 1959, when after aborting an act of sedition in the province of Camagüey, he was returning to the capital under a heavy storm, and the small plane in which he was traveling disappeared.

