Cuban and Chinese parties to expand exchange and cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) The Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) confirmed their willingness to expand their exchange and cooperation and to strengthen relations between the two governments and peoples, as stated by representatives of both parties, who acknowledged the the historic ties that bind them.



Carlos Pereira, Cuban ambassador to China, noted that the two organizations reasserted their mutual support in defense of sovereignty and against U.S. interference in their internal affairs.



Angel Arzuaga Reyes, deputy director of the CPC International Relations Department of the Central Committee, ratified Cuba's invariable position in support of the "one China" principle, which implies that the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of the Chinese nation.



In 2021, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met and talked several times with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and both leaders recognized the close ties between their parties and governments, as well as their common positions in international forums.