Cuban deputy PM checks execution of hydraulic works in eastern province of the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 12 (ACN) Deputy prime minister Ines Maria Chapman checked today the execution of works of the water supply and sanitation program in the province of Santiago de Cuba.



On Twitter, the high-ranking official announced that she visited the construction works in the water diversion in the municipality of Palma Soriano, which are intended to increase the volume of water in the territory.



In addition, Chapman visited the Quintero water treatment plant, where she verified the maintenance of this work and the water supply and sanitation networks.



The president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez, and party and government authorities in the eastern Cuban province also participated in the tour.