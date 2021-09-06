Cuba will gradually open its borders in mid-November





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 6 (ACN) Following the vaccination program with its own anti-COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala, Cuba expects to gradually open its borders as of November 15.



A press release issued today by the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) explained that, starting that day, the Cuban health protocols will be made more flexible upon the arrival of travelers and focus more on the surveillance of symptomatic patients and temperature measurements.



For example, there will be random diagnostic tests, inbound visitors will not be required to submit real-time PCRs upon arrival, and travelers' vaccination certificates will be recognized.



The domestic tourist market will also reopen gradually according to the epidemiological situation in each region.



As a result of the new mass vaccination schedule across Cuba, the whole vaccinable population will have received at least one dose by the end of September, whereas 92.6% of the Cubans will have been administered all three doses by November.