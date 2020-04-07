Cuba reports 46 new cases of COVID-19 thus reaching 396 in total

HAVANA, Cuba, April 7 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported this Tuesday 46 new positive cases of the coronavirus SARS CoV-2, for a total of 396 confirmed cases in the country.

According to the daily report, out of the total number of patients diagnosed with the disease, 340 show stable clinical evolution, 11 died, 3 were evacuated and there are 27 discharges (nine more yesterday); 12 patients are in critical condition and 3 are seriously ill.

At yesterday's close, 1,752 patients were admitted in Cuba for clinical-epidemiological surveillance. Another 15,762 people are being watched in their homes, from the Primary Health Care.

As of April 6, 180 (+1) countries had reported cases of COVID-19, with 1.244,421 confirmed cases (+69,769); 68,976 deaths (+4,756) and a case fatality rate of 5.54% (+0.06%); transmission is reported in 176 countries (97.8%).

In the region of the Americas; 386,755 confirmed cases have been reported, 31.08% of the total number of reported cases worldwide, with 11,137 deaths and a case fatality rate of 2.88%.