Diaz-Canel mourns death of Cuban hero Harry Villegas

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) - The president of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, mourned today the death of Brigadier General and Hero of the Republic, Harry Villegas.



"The Hero of the Republic of Cuba Harry Villegas died. Our heartfelt condolences," Diaz-Canel said on Twitter.

Villegas (1940-2019), also known as Pombo, distinguished himself in the fight against Fulgencio Batista's dictatorship. In 1957 he joined the insurrectional struggle under Che's command and was part of the invading column number eight because of his bravery and sacrifice attitude.

His internationalist work was active as he participated in the military missions along with Che, in Congo and Bolivia, where he showed daring and determination, as well as in Angola. He was appointed brigadier general in 1994.

His life and work is an example of humility, honesty and unlimited loyalty to Che, Fidel and Raul Castro.