Diaz-Canel holds meeting with Cuban artists representatives

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a meeting with directors and creators of the Association of Cuban Writers and Artists (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym), as part of the follow-up and updating agenda of the agreements of the 9th Congress of the organization.



Some of the issues to be discussed were the need to pass from the analysis of the problems to the implementation of actions to improve the quality of the radio and television programming, as well as the application of sciences in the creation and circulation processes of audiovisual and radio productions, in order to increase effectiveness and efficiency in these processes and, in particular, to the multimedia integration of the results.

He called attention to how nowadays we must fully exploit the possibilities of encouraging digital platforms and social media, which would lead to a greater impact on youth audiences.

It is necessary to know how much the media could help in the teaching of history and the transmission of patriotic and civic values, and in this, as in other areas of the programming, radio and television can count on the initiatives, talent and commitment of historians, social scientists and educators, with whom I have recently held talks and who have expressed their full disposition, the Cuban leader emphasized.

For its part, UNEAC not only presented a summary of the problems and concerns of the members of the organization expressed in the 9th Congress process regarding the impact of culture on the mass media, but also how the provincial associations and committees, during the second semester of the year, have advanced in the elaboration of proposals and the search for solutions.

Apart from directors, journalists and critics of the organization, the meeting was also attended by Victor Gaute, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and head of its Ideological Department; Alpidio Alonso, Minister of Culture; Luis Morlote, President of UNEAC, and Alfonso Noya, President of the Cuban Radio and Television Institute (ICRT by its Spanish acronym).