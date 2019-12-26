Cuban customs detains passenger with 37 hidden cocaine capsules

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (ACN) - Specialized forces of the General Customs of the Republic (AGR) detected at tHavana´s Jose Marti International Airport a passenger arriving from South America, who was attempting to smuggle 37 liquid cocaine capsules into Cuban territory.



The incident took place last December 19 when officials of the institution detected signs shown by the passenger during his transit through the airport facility.

The suspicion was subsequently corroborated through the application of the body scanner that allowed detecting the capsules in his abdomen, being the 32nd case this year.

In view of the increase in the modus operandi for illicit drug trafficking, AGR specialists are preventing the introduction of these substances into the Cuban national territory, while at the same time intensifying their control at the border.

The AGR follows the Cuban governments "zero tolerance" policy regarding drugs and affirmed the institution "has the necessary capacity and resources to do so."