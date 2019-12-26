España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Thursday 26 de December de 2019 01:17 pm
Cuban antivirus nominated to WSIS Prizes 2020

Cuban antivirus nominated to WSIS Prizes 2020HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 26 (acn) Cuba´s project ¨Segurmatica Antivirus¨ appears among the nominees to the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2020 in the category ¨Building confidence and security in the use of new information and communications technologies (ICT).¨

The recognition will be delivered after an exhaustive analysis by experts and the people´s vote via online, which will be open until January 24, 2020.
According to WSIS 2020 official website, the 18 winning projects and the 72 champions will be recognized at the WSIS 2020 Forum, which will be held from April 6-9, 2020 in Geneva, Switzerland.
SEGAV is the only antivirus created in Cuba to respond to any incidence of malicious software in the Caribbean island, with different ways to keep it updated and also includes detections to programs that are moving around the world.
The friendly interface that allows a more efficient interaction between the application and the user, as well as a backup mechanism based on permanent protection and the search for malicious codes stand out among SEGAV´s main advantages.
Its updates are available on Internet and although the company is based in Havana, its products have a national scope thanks to the distribution to natural persons through the Community Computer Clubs.
As a sign of technological sovereignty, the Segurmatica Antivirus Company was created in 1995 to combat malicious programs that affect the country's systems.

