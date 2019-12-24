Diaz-Canel congratulates MINREX on its 60th anniversary

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) this Monday in Twitter on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its creation.



Congratulations to our worthy diplomats, to the workers of CubaMinrex and to the Cuban people for building, making, defending and exalting our foreign policy, the president wrote.

Also in Twitter, the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, transmitted to Díaz-Canel the commitment of MINREX in the defense of Cuba and of the Martí's project, which is both loyalist and socialist.

We continue making Revolution, he tweeted, who also greeted the anniversary of the creation of that ministry, to all those who work there "and to our people, the main protagonist of Cuban revolutionary diplomacy.

Rodriguez called to continue defending Cuba, which currently has 125 embassies abroad and 140 consular offices.

For its part, the Foreign Ministry said that this Monday the MINREX celebrates six decades of implementing a revolutionary diplomacy based on ethics, honesty and commitment to our people, our values and to Fidel Castro.