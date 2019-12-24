Cuba in the world

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (ACN) - Cuban ambassador to Qatar, Eumelio Caballero, said today that his country is carrying out a foreign policy whose significance and influence goes beyond what is usually expected of a small nation.



The first diplomats of the Revolution were prestigious intellectuals or came from youth and student organizations, combatants of the armed struggle against tyranny, volunteer teachers, Caballero recalled on the occasion of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this Monday.

On the other hand, from the Cuban Embassy to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Cubaminrex informs that an emotional meeting took place with members of the Medical Brigade that works there, a favorable moment for the exchange on different issues of the Cuban and international actuality.

The Cuban Ambassador to the Caribbean island, Jose Manuel Leyva, thanked them for their presence and addressed various topics of interest to all those present.

He congratulated them for the results and urged them to maintain and improve these results in the near future.

On the other hand, at a meeting held by the Cuban Brigade of Health Collaborators in Dominica, which was attended by the Cuban Ambassador to that country, Ulises Arranz, the Declaration condemning the slander campaign abroad against Cuban health collaborators was released.

At the same time, the Cuban Ambassador to Iran, Alexis Bandrich, responded to an invitation from the Iranian news agency Tasnim, where he was received by its Chief Editor, Abdollah Abdollahi.

Abdollahi expressed Tasnim's willingness to visit Cuba soon and thus fulfill the objective of strengthening cooperation ties with Cuban news agencies, participate in events and sign agreements to consolidate ties.

During his stay at the Persian agency, Bandrich visited its facilities, exchanged with the journalist teams and encouraged them to directly engage with their Cuban counterparts.

At the end of the visit, the diplomat gave an interview to Tasnim, addressing the state and perspectives of bilateral relations on the occasion of its 40th anniversary, denouncing the aggressive escalation of the U.S. government against Cuba and Latin America, and commenting on other issues of the regional foreign policy agenda.