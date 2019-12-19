España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Thursday 19 de December de 2019
Diaz-Canel attends parliamentary debate on housing program

Diaz-Canel attends parliamentary debate on housing programHAVANA, Cuba, Dec 18 (ACN) The second day of sessions of the standing working committees of the National Assembly of People's Power began today in Havana with an analysis of the progress of the housing program attended by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

In the parliamentary groups Industry, Construction and Energy the legislators reported that the housing program shows progress in its first year of application as a policy, according to the results of a visit to different municipalities.
At the end of October, 33.679 homes had been completed in the country out of the 32.899 expected, according to the report presented for discussion.
The permanent work committees are in session until today as a previous to the 4th Ordinary Session of the Cuban legislative in its 9th Legislature, to be held on December 20 and 21.

 

