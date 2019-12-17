Cuban deputy FM receives copies of credential letters from new ambassadors

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, Cuban deputy FM, received today in Havana the copies of credential letters to the new ambassadors.



The diplomats include Monsignor Giampiero Gloder, the new Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See in Havana, as well as Kamel Boughaba, the new Algerian ambassador to Cuba, to whom she expressed the will of the Cuban government to continue deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

On June 7, 1935, with Decree-Law No. 208, the then provisional president, Carlos Mendieta, decided to create a Cuban Legation in Vatican City, accrediting an extraordinary envoy and plenipotentiary minister to the Holy See, which marked the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two states.

For their part, Cuba and Algeria have maintained close ties since the independence of the African country in 1962, and work together in health, energy, new technologies, construction, education, culture and sports.