Cuba mourns death of Vietnamese party leader





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, expressed his heartfelt condolences on the death of Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.



On X, the Cuban leader mourned the news and extended his condolences to the Vietnamese people, relatives and friends.A faithful friend of Cuba has died, said the head of state.



On the same social network, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, foreign minister, expressed his feelings about the death of the Vietnamese party leader and highlighted the brotherhood ties that united him with the Caribbean nation.



Nguyen Phu Trong died Friday after months of health problems, 80, at the 108th Central Military Hospital.



Graduate in philology and trained for two years in the Soviet Union, he worked his way up the political ladder as a columnist for the official Communist Party magazine, which he took charge of between 1991 and 1996, before joining the Politburo (leadership body) in 1999, with the label of great theoretician of Marxism in Vietnam.



Trong came to office in 2011 and was re-elected in 2016 and in January 2021 for a third five-year term.