Cuban PM to attend funeral of former Japanese premier





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived today in Japan to attend the State Funeral of the former premier of that country Shinzo Abe, who died last July victim of an assassination attempt.



On Twitter, Marrero Cruz stated that in addition to representing Cuba at the funeral, scheduled for Tuesday, he will also carry out a broad bilateral agenda.



As part of his first Asian tour, which is preceded by his stay in Japan, the Cuban prime minister will make official visits to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, between September 28 and October 6.



On July 7, Shinzo Abe, 67 years old, was giving a speech near Yamato Saidaiji Station when he was shot and later died at the Nara Medical University Hospital.



Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, having taken office twice (2006-2007 and 2012-2020).