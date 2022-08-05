Cuba and Serbia Willing to Boost Bilateral Relations





Havana, Aug 4 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic ratified their governments’ willingness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation relations between their nations.



During official talks on Thursday with Selakovic and his delegation, Minister Rodriguez conveyed gratefulness from the top Cuban leadership for their visit to Cuba amidst the tense world scenario, and said he will reciprocate as soon his agenda allows him to.



Selakovic expressed his wish to offer his hospitality to Rodriguez when he visits Serbia and affirmed his willingness to boost cooperation with the island.



He said that Cuba counts on the Serbian sisters and brothers in the European continent and recalled the close relationship between the two nations during the fight against COVID-19, as well as the support by Belgrade of Cuba’s claim against the US economic commercial and financial blockade.

The two foreign ministers addressed issues of common interest, including collaboration in biotechnology, culture, sports and tourism.



The top government Serbian official was accompanied by deputy foreign minister for Bilateral Affairs Vladimir Maric; ambassador to Cuba Danilo Pantovic; the advisor to the Minister Marko Blagojevic, and other Serbian officials.



The Cuban delegation was made up of the general director for Multilateral Affairs and International Law Rodolfo Benitez; the director for Europe and Canada, Gisela Rivera among other officials from the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Sebian Foreign Minister winds up his official visit to Cuba on Friday, August 5, after meeting with local Cuban authorities.