U.S. cities join worldwide call against the blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) More than 15 cities in the United States hosted initiatives against Washington's blockade of Cuba when there are days left for the UN to vote on a resolution against this unilateral measure, which is opposed by the world in a new day demanding the end of the siege against the Caribbean island.



According to data from the Bridges of Love project, one of the organizations promoting these actions against the unilateral sanctions against the island, this Sunday there were caravans in Miami, Tampa, New York and Washington DC.



Also throughout the day, events were expected in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Atlanta, Georgia; Bloomington, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, San Francisco and Fresno, California; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Haven, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Nevada; Northampton, Massachusetts; and Seattle, Washington.



In this way, they joined people from other cities around the world who are calling on President Joe Biden's government to lift the measures that are suffocating the Cuban people, even in the midst of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, reports Prensa Latina news agency.



These initiatives took place just days before the presentation at the UN General Assembly on June 23 of a new report demanding before the international community the end of the blockade against the largest of the Antilles.



That same day, after the vote in the multilateral forum, the Cuba Yes New York-New Jersey Coalition will hold a solidarity demonstration in front of the headquarters of the island's mission to the United Nations in Manhattan.



In figures, Washington's blockade caused the Caribbean nation between April 2019 and December 2020 damages of more than nine billion dollars, but the human damage, suffering and shortages caused to families are incalculable, said today the island's foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez.



Cuban authorities claim that this is the main obstacle to the nation's development and constitutes a massive violation of human rights.

U.S. President Joe Biden and other White House officials have reiterated that Cuba is not a priority issue for their government, and despite electoral promises, they keep intact the 243 punitive measures imposed by former President Donald Trump.