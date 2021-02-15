Cuban drug benefits diabetic patients in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) The Cuban drug Heberprot-P benefits today thousands of Venezuelan patients with diabetic foot ulcers, with a notable impact on the reduction of amputations, expert Rafael Marcos Pimentel, coordinator of the Good Living for Diabetics Program, remarked to Prensa Latina.



“The use of recombinant human epidermal growth factor and its positive results in patients—its effectiveness surpasses 99%—reflects the positive impact of the project,” he said.



The drug has made it possible to reduce the number of amputations as a result of the work of Cuban angiologists and vascular surgeons who provide advice and training to Venezuelan colleagues through comprehensive care for patients with this condition.



Organized by the Venezuelan Ministry of Health, Good Living for Diabetics seeks the welfare of those affected by this pathology, with the support of the Cuban Medical Mission, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology and the Center for Immunoassay, both from Cuba.