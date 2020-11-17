Cuba denounces consequences of coercive measures in facing the pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 17 (ACN) Cuba denounced on Monday, during the session of the Technical Assistance and Cooperation Committee of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the consequences of the unilateral coercive measures against several countries in the confrontation to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This was expressed by Loipa Sanchez, Cuban ambassador to Austria, during her virtual speech, as reported by the Cuban diplomatic mission to Vienna in its official Twitter.



The Caribbean representative also urged that the largest amount of the funds of the Agency's Technical Cooperation Program should be destined to the implementation of national and regional programs and not to other expenses, the Cubaminrex website published.



Besides, Sanchez recognized that, in the context of the current pandemic, the use of virtual platforms has arisen as a very positive alternative for the strengthening of the technical capacities of States, a tool she considered should continue to be used with a view to achieving better control of resources, without this diminishing the work of the IAEA.



This online meeting of the IAEA Committee analyzed the organization's program for 2021, reviewed the activities carried out in 2020, and examined the ZODIAC project, an initiative created last June to strengthen global preparation for future pandemics such as the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.