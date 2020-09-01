Cuba´s senior leaders congratulate Viet Nam on its Independence Day



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 1 (ACN) The top Cuban leaders sent today messages of congratulations and friendship to their counterparts in Vietnam on occasion of the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of this country's independence.



Among the letters are those of the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Raul Castro, and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

In his message to Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of Vietnam, Raul Castro extended 'cordial congratulations' on behalf of the Cuban people and the PCC.

In communication to Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Diaz-Canel sent them his 'most sincere congratulations on behalf of the Cuban people and government' and confirmed the 'firm will to continue strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation among our nations.'

Meanwhile, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez sent warm congratulations to Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh. 'I reaffirm the willingness to continue expanding the historical ties of brotherhood and cooperation between our countries,' he wrote.

Vietnam celebrates its National Day on September 2 because its first President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945, at Hanoi's Ba Dinh Square in the face of the defeated French colonialism.