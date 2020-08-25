Malaysian media highlights Cuban achievement of COVID-19 vaccine candidate



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Malaysia's national news agency (BERNAMA) published an article concerning the achievement by a multisectoral team led by BioCubaFarma of the first Cuban vaccine candidate, Soberana 01.

The article, with information provided by the Cuban embassy to that country, reports on the start of clinical trials with the vaccine today and the experience of the Caribbean nation in the biotechnology sector, as reflected in its foreign ministry website.

These advances in the biotechnology sector made it possible for Cuba to be one of the 14 countries that developed vaccines against the novel coronavirus and the 30th to be registered, among more than 200 that currently exist in the world, the article concluded.