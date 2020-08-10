Cuban FM suggests US to use arms race money to face COVID-19 pandemic



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 10 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez suggested today that the United States should use the money allocated to arms race to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.



Upgrading an Abrams tank to the M1A2 SEPV3 model costs 92.2 million dollars. The price for a N95 facemask to face Covid-19 was 0.50 dollars, Rodriguez posted on his Twitter account.

About 184.400,000 facemasks could have saved tens of thousands of lives in that country, firstly the number of cases and deaths from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the diplomat said.

Figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that the United States has registered 4.9 million cases and more than 160,000 deaths from Covid-19.