EU ambassador highlights potential of Cuban public health



HAVANA, Cuba, July 29 (ACN) Alberto Navarro, ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Havana, highlighted the importance of mutual exchange to take advantage of Cuba's public health potential, as evidenced in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The diplomat in a meeting with the press stressed that the Caribbean country is an example of solidarity, which has been evidenced by the sending of medical missions abroad to deal with the infectious disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

This is the first time the EU has received Cuban medical missions, such as those recently in northern Italy, and the one in Montserrat, a British overseas territory, as well as the brigades that went to Andorra or other British islands, which are not part of the regional bloc but are nearby, he continued.

Regarding the treatment of the pandemic in Cuba, Navarro considered that it is being tackled reasonably well.

He also welcomed the new economic measures announced by president Miguel Diaz-Canel, arguing that they are trying to fuel Cuba's economy, which has to suffer from the tightened U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Navarro announced that amidst the demands and new scenarios posed by the pandemic, the EU is reorienting its cooperation programs with Cuba in sustainable agriculture and health, to support the Caribbean country's efforts to confront COVID-19.

Cooperation covers scientific research in biopharmaceuticals, culture, academic exchange and other areas, and should be extended in the next cycle (2021-2027) to include digitalization and support for measures to upgrade the Cuban economy, the ambassador stressed.

At the same time, the European Union (EU) plans to work with Cuban doctors and is jointly exploring the possibility of creating a school like the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM by its Spanish acronym) for Africa, Navarro concluded.