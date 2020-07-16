Vietnam donates medical supplies to Cuba to fight the Covid-19 pandemic

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (acn) The Ministry of Defense of Vietnam made a symbolic delivery of medical materials from the Vietnamese Communist Party, State and the people to Cuba, in support of their efforts against Covid-19.

Upon receiving it, Lianys Torres, Cuban ambassador in Hanoi, said that this gesture occurs at a time when material difficulties are exacerbated in Cuba by the disease and the intensification of the United States blockade, which also reaches the area of health, Prensa Latina reported.

Despite these difficulties, she stressed, our country maintains high its solidarity and internationalist principles and has sent medical personnel to more than 30 countries to help them face the pandemic.

Torres highlighted the success with which Vietnam and Cuba face the disease and the coordinated actions between both nations in this regard and expressed her conviction that in the near future they will overcome it.

For his part, Colonel General Nguyen Chi Vinh, deputy defense minister of Vietnam, recognized Cuba's performance in the prevention and control of the new coronavirus despite its economic difficulties.

The presence in other nations of Cuban doctors and drugs show the humanitarian and transparent nature of the Caribbean island's internationalism, its commitment to a common response to the disease, said the also member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Torres and Vinh agreed that the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, to take place next December 2nd, will be an occasion to continue strengthening cooperation in areas such as military medicine and the traditional ties of friendship between the two armies.

Weighing over two tons, and valued at half a million dollars, the Vietnamese donation includes Covid-19 diagnostic kits, antibacterial cloth and medical masks, protective suits, and other medical supplies.

Last April, the Vietnamese Party, State and people had a similar gesture of solidarity towards Cuba by donating five thousand tons of rice to help them solve their food difficulties in the midst of confronting the disease.



