African leaders express solidarity with Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, July 3 (ACN) Leaders of the South African communist party and the African National Congress ratified their country's historic position against the U.S. blockade and aggressions against Cuba, while thanking the people of the island for the solidarity assistance provided by medical brigades throughout the continent.According to Granma newspaper, on June 29 and 30 the Cuban communist party (PCC) held videoconferences presided over by Secretary General Blade Nzimande, along with other leaders of the Communist Party of South Africa (CPSA), and Ace Magashule, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the African National Congress (ANC), along with several members of that body.Both leaders offered important updates on South Africa's efforts to address the novel coronavirus pandemic.During the exchanges, comrade Jorge Cuevas Ramos, member of the secretariat of the Cuban communist party, explained to the African leaders Cuba's experiences in confronting the COVID-19, which are taking place in the midst of the complex situation imposed by the criminal policy of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.