Cuba calls for integration at ALBA-TCP Political and Economic Council



HAVANA, Cuba, June 30 (ACN) Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuba´s Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, noted that the integration of Latin America is the only way to confront American aggression.

When speaking at the 20th Political Council and Tenth Economic Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the peoples of the Americas-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), the minister urged concrete actions to establish an economic agenda aimed at developing trade, foreign investment, international and inter-regional cooperation.

At the meeting held via video conference, Malmierca affirmed that the member nations of that bloc have the potential to consolidate integration on the basis of productive, commercial and financial complementarity.He pointed out that work should be done on common strategic axes and sectors such as food, energy, transport, infrastructure, the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, agribusiness, construction, tourism, professional services, among others.

Finally, Venezuela proposed the articulation of health systems at the highest level, continue with Cuban medical cooperation, reactivate the ALBA Bank and the ALBA Food program aimed at meeting the needs of the peoples of the region affected by the pandemic.