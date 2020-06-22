Cuban hero thanks solidarity of Uruguayan people

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (acn) Fernando Gonzalez, president of the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym), thanked the Uruguayan people for their ability to be supportive and their spirit of struggle and unity.

Gonzalez wrote this in a letter sent to the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba during a meeting at the diplomatic headquarters in Montevideo on the occasion of the recent 256th anniversary of the birth of the national and Latin American hero José Artigas, according to Prensa Latina news agency.

The letter was received by members of the Coordinating Committee for Support to the Cuban Revolution in Uruguay, which recently sent a message to ICAP in support of the proposal to grant the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigades for their contribution to the global confrontation with COVID-19 through their actions anywhere their services were required with a sense of humanity and humility for the peoples.

Rossana Barbato, an official of the Communist Party of Uruguay, said that despite the criminal blockade, the Cuban people show solidarity and in the case of this country this is expressed in the young people who were professionally trained on the Caribbean island and in Operation Miracle, which restored the sight of thousands of Uruguayans.