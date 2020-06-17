US actor Danny Glover highlights the solidarity forged by Cuban internationalism



HAVANA, Cuba, June 17 (ACN) Solidarity built by Cuban internationalism is the kind of expression needed in societies everywhere, U.S. actor, producer, director and political activist Danny Glover said on Tuesday as he addressed Cuba's medical collaboration in other nations.

In an online conference organized by the Cuban solidarity networks in the United States and Canada, the artist indicated that the response given by the Caribbean nation to the Covid-19 pandemic, sending medical brigades to more than twenty countries, began 60 years ago, according to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website

The protagonist of films such as The Color Purple and Lethal Weapon also said that the Caribbean country has also focused its efforts on training health professionals from other nations, and in particular mentioned the work of the Latin American School of Medicine, located in Havana.

He recalled his attendance last year at a graduation of that high school, where nearly 30,000 young people from more than 100 countries have graduated, including more than 200 U.S. students, who "are proud to have learned in Cuba and to transmit those lessons to their communities."

The prominent actor is one of the personalities supporting a worldwide campaign to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban health professionals who are part of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics.