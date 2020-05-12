Cuba reiterates willingness to cooperate with Pacific Islands

HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Carlos Manuel Rojas Lago, Cuban Ambassador to Fiji, reiterated the willingness of the Cuban government to cooperate in the confrontation between COVID-19 and the nations that make up the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

Speaking at a virtual working session convened by the Secretariat of that organization, to discuss the regional response to the pandemic, the diplomat conveyed the willingness to hold virtual technical meetings between experts from the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba and the corresponding authorities, in order to exchange on medical protocols and the best Cuban experiences in confronting the disease.

He also informed that, in response to a request for support made by the Republic of Palau, Cuba is able to provide medical assistance to that country to face the threat posed by the virus, according to Cubaminrex.

The top representative of the Caribbean island in the Pacific acknowledged the efforts and encouraging results of the countries of the region in the battle against the new coronavirus, while underscoring the enormous challenges to the economy arising from the scenario imposed by the disease, particularly in the tourism, transport and trade sectors.

Those same challenges, he said, are faced by Cuba in the midst of the intensification of the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, which makes the acquisition of equipment, medical supplies and other basic goods more complex.

The virtual meeting, which was attended by representatives of member states, observers and dialogue partners of the PIF (the latter condition held by Cuba), analyzed the international cooperation for the management of the Pacific Humanitarian Corridor on COVID-19, an initiative formulated within the framework of the Biketawa Declaration, an instrument that provides the mechanisms for regional response to crisis situations.