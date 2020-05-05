South African communist party reaffirms its support for medical assistance offered by Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The South African communist party reaffirms its unwavering support for the medical assistance offered by Cuba through its International Medical Solidarity Brigade in the fight against COVID-19, according to a message issued by that organization.This care is completely different from the actions carried out in capitalist societies, with the aim of obtaining private profit or self-enrichment, it stressed.In South Africa millions of people, especially the working and poor, are excluded from the private for-profit health sector because they do not have money to pay for health care, and this private health care sector in that territory, for example, is not involved in the fight against COVID-19 for humanitarian reasons, that is, without demanding payment of private profits, it continued.Cuba's record of internationalist solidarity in Africa and other continents speaks for itself. Furthermore, the Cuban health system, biotechnology and genetic engineering are recognized worldwide, including by the World Health Organization, the statement emphasized.According to the message, Cuba's achievements in health care and education, with long life expectancy and training of doctors for many countries around the world, including South Africa, speak for themselves; in several cases, Cuba graduates more doctors for other countries than those nations' own universities do.