Dominican political and social organizations recognize Cuban solidarity



HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Political and social organizations in the Dominican Republic raised their voices "in defense of the people and the most supportive government in the world: Cuba.

Representatives of 55 of these associations signed a statement condemning and denouncing the repeated dirty campaign carried out by the U.S. government "to prevent Cuban aid to reach, as always, our people.

The document points out that everyone knows about the Cuban militant solidarity, which in spite of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of more than 60 years imposed by the United States has not stopped sharing the little it has with its brothers and sisters in the world, no matter how far or how close it is.

Every time a country is a victim of a natural phenomenon, the first hand to offer its solidarity is the Cuban one, the statement recalls, and warns that in times of COVID-19 the Cuban Revolution calls for unity to face the pandemic and teaches the example by rushing to help the people who need its solidarity and experiences.

The U.S. government, instead of helping millions of its citizens who every day are infected and die from the collapse of its market health system, organizes armed invasions against Venezuela and terrorist actions, such as the aggression against the Cuban embassy to Washington, and also deepens the blockade against Cuba, the statement continued.

Cuba, which is blocked and undermined by the most powerful imperialist power on the planet, has been working hard to develop science and technology in different fields, to prevent and solve its people's health problems, and it is bringing to the world' s people its scientific development at the highest level, which has nothing to envy to that of the most developed countries, it concluded.