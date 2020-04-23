Nuclear Test-Ban Organization recognizes solidarity work of Cuba before COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (acn) Lassina Zerbo, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), recognized Cuba's cooperative work in assisting other countries in the fight against COVID-19.

In a letter to Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zerbo expressed his sympathy for the Cuban Government in these difficult times and called on the people of the Caribbean island to continue facing the crisis with the same spirit of resistance and solidarity that characterizes it, published Cubaminrex website.

Cuba offers today solidarity aid in 22 countries of the world as a contribution to the confrontation with the new coronavirus, which has cost the lives of around 170,000 people.

CTBTO is an international body that was established following the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty on November 19, 1997, with its permanent headquarters in Vienna, capital of Austria.

Currently, the organization has 183 member nations whose main goal is to confront the use of nuclear weapons due to the damage it can cause to humanity and the environment.