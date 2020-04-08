Cuba reiterates support for former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (acn) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed Cuba's support to former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, who was sentenced to eight years in prison and politically disabled for 25 years, in the called Bribery Case.

The Cuban FM reiterated on Twitter his confidence on the former Ecuadorian president and the rejection of the Cuban government and people to the recent judicial processes against Latin American leftist leaders.

The sentence of Correa for alleged bribery, which to many shows the government's persecution against him, was imposed by a court in charge of investigating the alleged payment of bribes to businessmen in the 2012-2016 period for proselytizing activities of the Alianza PAIS Movement, an accusation rejected by Correa and former members of the pro-government political formation.

As part of the case, former vice-president Jorge Glas and twenty other persons, including former Correa government officials such as Alexis Mera, Maria de los Angeles Duarte, Walter Solis and Vinicio Alvarado, were also sentenced to the same sentence, Prensa Latina reports.

The main evidence for the conviction was a notebook, considered by several lawyers as forged evidence, containing notes written in 2018 by former adviser Pamela Martinez, who received a reduced sentence, for cooperation, of 38 months in prison.

