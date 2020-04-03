All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba proves that solidarity is the answer, Cuban deputy FM asserts

HAVANA, Cuba, April 3 (ACN) Rogelio Sierra Diaz, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, said on Thursday that solidarity among people and governments is the only possible answer to tackle COVID-19.
 The diplomat, on Twitter, called on the international community for unity and peace to survive the new coronavirus, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).
 At the same time, in the same social media, Sierra Díaz reiterated that despite the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, Cuba continues demonstrating that solidarity is a basic pillar of the Cuban Revolution's policy to face disaster situations.
 Even though the U.S. government is carrying out its campaign to discredit the work of Cuban health professionals, they are fighting COVID-19 in 14 countries, including Venezuela, Nicaragua, Belize, Andorra and the Italian region of Lombardy, which has been most affected by the disease.

